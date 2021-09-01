Police investigate murder-suicide at assisted living center

HONOLULU (AP) — An elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds died Tuesday at a Honolulu assisted living center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Honolulu Emergency Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said the elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the Plaza at Waikiki.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Division was responding to the scene, spokesperson Michelle Yu said in an email.

Television footage showed a police presence at the Plaza at Waikiki, with yellow crime tape blocking the driveway.

A woman who answered the phone at the Plaza at Waikiki told an AP reporter: “Due to the ongoing investigation, you will have to contact the police department. Thank you.” And hung up.

The Plaza at Waikiki is an assisted living facility on the edge of Waikiki. Its website says it has room for up to 170 residents, offering month-to-month senior rentals in private studio, private one-bedroom and shared suites.

The same company that operates the facility also runs similar senior homes in five other locations in and around Honolulu.

___

Associated Press journalists Audrey McAvoy and Caleb Jones contributed to this report.