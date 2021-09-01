Tzu Chi confirms arrival of BNT vaccines to Taiwan today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) confirmed on Tuesday evening that the first batch of BioNTech (BNT) vaccines will be arriving in Taiwan on Sep. 1.

According to the foundation, some members will be present when the vaccines arrive at the airport.

It was announced earlier this year that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電), Foxconn’s Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會), and Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會)had purchased 15 million BNT vaccines which were originally scheduled to arrive in Taiwan in late September.

However, owing to the vaccine company currently having a new batch at hand, they finally agreed after much discussion to transport them to Taiwan as soon as possible.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also acknowledged the pending arrival of the 900,000 plus vaccines and promised to be present as well as the vaccines are “significant,”