One local infection, one death reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new domestic case, five imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,001.

Case 16110 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who had been in contact with confirmed cases.

She was asked to quarantine by health authorities and developed symptoms including a runny nose and itchy throat on Aug. 23.

As her symptoms didn’t lessen, she sought medical attention and was tested again on Aug. 31.

Her infection was confirmed today and no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

Meanwhile, the CECC reported that the sole death case reported today was a man in his sixties (case 9686) who had a history of chronic disease and had been in contact with infected patients.

He experienced respiratory problems, coughs, and fever on May 30 and was hospitalized on the same day.

His infection was confirmed on June 3 and he died on Aug. 30.

The CECC reported that among the 14,792 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 30, 13,692 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.6% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, five imported cases from the United Arab Emirates (case 16106, 16107), Nigeria (16108), Nicaragua (case 16109), and the United States (case 16111) were also reported today.

They arrived in Taiwan between July 2 and Aug. 30 per the CECC’s records.

As of press time, 16,001 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,420 imported cases, 14,528 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.