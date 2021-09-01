俄國貓奴爺爺帶愛貓盪鞦韆　溫馨畫面融化萬名網友 | Russian grandpa helps adorable cat play on swings during stroll

【看CP學英文】全球疫情持續延燒，世界各國依舊實施許多防疫政策包括封城等措施，嚴禁民眾前往公園或其他公共區域避免群聚染疫。

As the pandemic continues to spread across the world, many countries have issued lockdowns, meaning access to parks and most public spaces have been restricted.

然而，近期一位俄羅斯爺爺和愛貓在散步過程中，無法抗拒公園內鞦韆的誘惑，最後貓咪成功盧飼主幫牠推鞦韆，溫馨的畫面曝光後也讓網友大讚「實在太可愛了！」

However, a Russian cat and its owner were recently caught unable to withstand the enticement of a park swing, resulting in a cute and lovable short video that soon went viral on TikTok.

此影片為抖音用戶@said_xxl 所分享，畫面中可見一位爺爺以牽繩遛愛貓，然而貓咪突然好奇的停在一座盪鞦韆前，試探性的將前掌擺到座椅上，似乎希望試玩看看。

The video posted by TikToker @said_xxl saw a grandpa walking its cat on a leash, when the pet suddenly paused before a swing set and curiously stood on its hind legs to try it out.

下一秒畫面跳到貓咪開心的在鞦韆上盪的非常高，而站在一旁的爺爺也認真地陪伴牠，眼見鞦韆快停下來時還會上前幫忙推一把。

The next clip saw the cat swinging happily on the playground equipment, while the grandpa stoically stood beside it, giving the swing set a helpful push when it seemed to be slowing down.

網友稱其影片為「莫斯科的日常」，瘋傳後吸引了將近160萬的粉絲按讚。

Captioning the video, “Ordinary, everyday life in Moscow,” the TikToker managed to capture the likes of 1.6 million users in just a few days.

可愛的影片也提供網友一些慰藉，讓大家更期待未來疫情緩和後，大家(動物和人類)皆能再度泡在公園享受玩耍的快樂時光。

The cute video of a pet’s fun playtime lets social media users envision the day when the pandemic subsides, and everyone—animals and humans alike—can enjoy the joys of a playground once again.