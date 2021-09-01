Taiwan President hosts party for Olympic athletes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hosted a party for all the athletes who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday afternoon.

The theme, “Our Heroes,” reflected Taiwan securing the best record in the nation’s Olympic history, with the athletes bringing home two gold medals, four silver medals, and six bronze medals.

The Presidential Office invited 146 members, including athletes, coaches, assisting staff, and referees.

The invitees include badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), table tennis player Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵), world badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), and Amis weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) among others.

The front of the Presidential Office saw officials from the Ministry of National Defense (MND, 國防部) welcomed the athletes with a “Sword Gate” demonstration.

Inside, the Presidential Office was transformed into a party venue with photo boards and interactive installations in the halls, and a DJ was also invited to perform for the athletes.