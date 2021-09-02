BNT vaccines arrive in Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday that the first batch of around 930,000 BioNTech (BNT) vaccines has arrived in Taiwan at 7:00 a.m.

The CECC thanked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電), Foxconn (鴻海) and Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會), and the Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) for their help in securing a total of 15 million BNT vaccines for Taiwan.

According to the CECC, after the customs clearance procedures were completed, the vaccines were directly transported to the designated cold storage logistics center, and follow-up inspection and sealing operations were carried out.

At present, the preliminary plan will be to give priority to the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 17, the CECC said.

The rest will be given to people aged 18 to 22 who have registered their willingness to receive BNT vaccine shots.

Afterward, judging from the pandemic situation, vaccination status of the public, and vaccine arrivals, other categories will be eligible for BNT vaccinations.

The CECC reiterated that epidemic prevention is the primary concern of the government. They added that they will definitely check the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

After the vaccines are imported into Taiwan, they must be sealed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署).

If the vaccines meet the standards and are deemed safe for use, they will then be provided to the public, the CECC explained.

The vaccines received today will expire on January 15, 2022.