川普小兒子準備上高中！超豪華私校開十年就爆醜聞 | Barron Trump enrolls in prestigious but controversial private school, Oxbridge Academy

【看CP學英文】隨著2021學年實體課程的恢復，前美國總統川普的小兒子拜倫(Barron Trump)也將在佛羅里達州棕櫚灘的超豪華私校開始迎接新學期。

With in-person lessons coming back for the 2021 school year, Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is also starting the new semester at a prestigious school located in Palm Beach, Florida.

今年15歲的拜倫將以新生身分入學Oxbridge Academy (津橋學院)，而這所地位顯赫的學校一學年學費竟需要價近3.5萬美元(近新台幣97萬)。

The 15-year-old will be attending Oxbridge Academy as a freshman, and the yearly school fee is priced at a whopping US$35,000 (around NT$970,420).

根據外媒People報導，該校的規畫總監史考特‧塞格佛略德(Scott Siegfried) 表示，「我們非常期待歡迎拜倫加入我們的學校和校園團隊。」

According to People, the school’s Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried said: “We look forward to welcoming him [Barron] into our school and community.”

津橋學院的家長們也於近期收到學校寄來的電郵，信件中表示美國特勤局的人員也將會隨著拜輪的加入在校園中出沒。

Parents also received emails from the school notifying them that secret service members would be present on campus following Barron Trump’s enrollment.

這個於2011年創校的學院，擁有有特廚準備的午餐，帆船和馬術校隊，以及人工智慧和航空相關課程。

Founded in 2011, the school boasts chef-prepared lunches, a sailing and equestrian team, and artificial intelligence as well as aviation programs.

據《太陽報》報導，這所私校同時要求所有學生都要擁有一台蘋果筆電，同時還在校園中提供飛行模擬器供學生使用。

A flight simulator is also provided, though all students are required by the school to have an Apple Laptop, The Sun reported.

雖然此校聲望很高，然而《太陽報》也點出該校於2015年起醜聞不斷；首先為校園書店店長Ulle Bohsko控告當時執行長Robert Parsons性騷擾。

Though prestigious, The publication pointed out that the school was previously embroiled in a scandal in August 2015, when a bookstore manager Ulle Boshko filed a sexual harassment claim against then CEO Robert Parsons.

Boshko爾後被迫離職指控是因為當時提出的控訴才被解雇。

Boshko was later fired and claimed that the termination was due to her accusations.

隨後，《紐約時報》也於2016年報出該校創辦人William Koch在一個採訪中表示學校裡的「權力菁英團隊」掌管著這所「精神病院」。

The New York Times also claimed in 2016 that founder William Koch said in an interview. “power elites group” in the school ran “the asylum.”

在結束總統任期後，前美國總統川普搬遷到佛羅里達州，目前宅邸為海湖山莊(Mar-a-Lago)，也是川普於1985年購買的私人會員製俱樂部。

Following the end of his presidency, former U.S. President Donald Trump relocated to Florida is currently living at Mar-a-Lago, an exclusive members-only club which Trump purchased in 1985.