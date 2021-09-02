機車騎士大秀瓦斯桶安全帽　網友驚呼：小心騎以免氣爆｜Taiwanese man’s gas tank helmet attracts drivers’ attention

【看CP學英文】安全帽是台灣機車族必備的配件之一，然而許多人會藉機展現自己的個人特色，大秀獨特眼光。

Helmets are a requirement for scooter-riders in Taiwan, though many have taken it as an opportunity to showcase their own personal style.

一位男子近期就在路上戴著一個看似為瓦斯桶上半部的安全帽，讓許多網友笑翻表示在他四周騎車人的人一定會給他很多空間，就怕他突然「氣爆」。

A man was recently captured wearing what looked like the top half of a gas tank cut open and placed on his head as a safety helmet, leading many to comment that most would be sure to give him a wide berth while cruising on the streets.

更有人點出這位騎士不只安全帽有特色，全身上下還是經過搭配的，指出這位騎士的衣服背後也印製著有相同的瓦斯桶造型圖案。

Social media users also pointed out that the man made sure his outfit coordinated with his helmet as he was also spotted wearing a T-shirt which also featured a gas tank on the back.

綜合網友回覆，這款安全帽和上衣皆是台灣創意公司「OK社區工作室」的產品。這間店近年來因獨特的瓦斯桶造型配件紅遍全台。

According to Facebook users, the helmet and T-shirt are all the creations of local business, “OK Community Workshop” (OK社區工作室) who made headlines in recent years for creating merchandise from gas tanks.

社長阿Ben告訴當地媒體，自己原先從事鐵工工作，爾後希望將「藝術」納入工作中，瓦斯桶相關產品也就慢慢的誕生了。

The creator, Ben Hsu previously told local Chinese-language media that he started out as an ironworker, but later decided to incorporate “art” into his work, which led to the birth of amusing gas tank-related products.

他表示會選擇瓦斯桶為主要設計圖案是因為學生時期愛上騎檔車。

Hsu explained that he chose the gas tank as his primary design because he fell in love with motorbikes during his schoolboy years.

他回想到當時，檔車後面通常都運載著瓦斯桶，前往各個住所。

He recalled that at the time, motorbikes were often associated with huge gas tanks attached in the back as they were often used to transport the tanks to people’s homes.

然而，這些設計雖然新穎，卻有可能讓佩戴者被罰。警方前陣子也發表過聲明，指出雖然瓦斯桶安全帽是用合格安全帽為底製作，但經過「改裝」後將不符合安全帽合格規格。

However, the design though innovative could lead to buyers getting fined. Police officers previously spoke out and explained that though the gas tank helmets may be made from regulation helmets, they are in fact regarded as substandard helmets after modification.

根據《道路交通處罰管理條例》規定，未依規定配戴檢驗合格的安全帽，將可被處以新台幣500元的罰鍰。

According to the “Act Governing the Punishment of Violation of Road Traffic Regulations” (道路交通處罰管理條例), those wearing modified helmets that don’t meet the standards may be fined up to NT$500.

這張照片也引來更多人分享他們自己觀察到的有趣安全帽設計，其中甚至有一位網友貼出一個看似安裝了6台行車紀錄器在安全帽上，讓原PO不禁表示騎在他旁邊，「壓力山大」。

The photo led many social media users to share other funny helmets including one rider who had installed nearly 6 dash cams on his which led the original poster to say he felt immense pressure riding his scooter near him.