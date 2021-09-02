Taiwan confirms one local, four imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new domestic case, four imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,006.

According to the CECC, the local infection (case 16112) is a man in his thirties who first sought medical help for unrelated reasons. His infection was confirmed today, though no symptoms have been displayed so far.

Health authorities have launched an investigation into the community and the hospital, as of Thursday afternoon, one contact has been listed.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man in his sixties has become the latest case to succumb to the virus. Case 9933 had a history of chronic illness and had recently frequented Wanhua District.

He reported developing a sore throat and coughs on May 21, and was tested on May 27 at a local hospital.

His infection was confirmed on June 3, and he died on June 27.

The CECC reported that among the 14,796 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 31, 13,692 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, four imported cases from the United States (case 16113, 16115), Russia (16114), and South Africa (case 16116) were also reported today.

They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 19 and Aug. 27 per the CECC’s records.

As of press time, 16,006 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,424 imported cases, 14,529 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.