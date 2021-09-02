Search still on for man attacked by gator in Ida floodwaters

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are still searching for a man whose arm was ripped off while being attacked by an alligator in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters.

Search crews with a cadaver dog looked in vain for traces of Timothy Satterlee, 71, on Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s Capt. Lance Vitter said Thursday.

“They searched until it got dark yesterday, and unfortunately we still haven’t located Mr. Satterlee,” Vitter said. “There is a high probability that he is deceased, but we can’t make that call until we recover the body.”

Satterlee’s wife heard splashing on Monday, and walked outside their home to see the gator attacking her husband in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell, authorities said.

With their home surrounded by floodwaters, she got in her canoe and went for help, but when she and deputies returned to the house, he was gone.