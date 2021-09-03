嫁了「最討厭」的台灣人？外國網紅曝來台意外收穫｜Polish YouTuber shares life in Taiwan and cross-cultural marriage

【看CP學英文】妙雅是一位在2015年從波蘭移居到台灣的YouTuber，目前和她的丈夫達人勵成立YouTube頻道「勵家人 The Lis」，分享他們多元文化家庭的日常生活。

Maria Polka is a YouTuber from Poland who moved to Taiwan in 2015. She currently runs a YouTube channel, “The Lis” with her husband; the channel helps them share the daily life of their multi-cultural family.

除了經營YouTube頻道之外，兩人也擔任導遊一職，在世界各地記錄走過的足跡，由於受到疫情影響，一家人現居波蘭。

Outside of YouTube, Maria and her husband also work as tour guides and travel around the world. The couple is currently in Poland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

妙雅表示，為了攻讀碩士學位，她以交換生的身分第一次來到台灣。

Maria revealed that she first came to Taiwan as an exchange student to finish her master’s degree.

在接受The China Post採訪時她表示，就像大多數外國人一樣，剛來台灣時獲得非常熱烈的歡迎也接受了大家殷勤的照顧。

In an interview with The China Post, Maria revealed that like many foreigners, she feels very welcome and cared for in Taiwan.

而當提及到是否因為文化差異而有所不適應時，妙雅表示她剛到台灣時的確不太習慣，她舉出了一些範例，其中一個為覺得台灣的食物太甜，所以一開始並不喜歡，同時她當時也不習慣台灣人的熱情，覺得台灣人有些魯莽。

When asked if she experienced any culture shock when she first arrived, Maria said she did immensely.

Listing out some points, she explained that she originally disliked the taste of Taiwanese food as it was too sweet for her. She was also not used to the caring nature of Taiwanese people, and at first misconstrued that Taiwanese people were rude.

然而，在遇到達人勵之後，妙雅更能夠去體會台灣人的生活，她發現台灣人會把自己的情緒壓抑在心裡，不像波蘭人一樣坦率。

However, after meeting Darren, Maria learned to understand Taiwanese people a little bit better. She discovered that Taiwanese people generally keep their feelings in, unlike Polish people who are more straightforward.

關於她的家庭生活，妙雅藉由YouTube分享她在跨文化婚姻中遇到的困難。

On the topic of her family life, the YouTuber explained the difficulties she encountered in her cross-cultural marriage.

她指出語言是很大的障礙，因為大多數時間都使用英語跟丈夫對話，但因為英文皆不是雙方的第一語言，很多時候會產生誤解讓兩人陷入爭執。然而，這段跨文化情緣也在生活中提供她許多新觀點，妙雅透露自己也沉浸在其中。

She noted that she mostly communicates with her husband in English, which is not her nor her husband’s first language. For that reason, a lot of misunderstandings occur, and the two would often argue.

On the other hand, Maria enjoys being in a cross-cultural marriage as it provides many new perspectives to her life.

她表示，台灣和波蘭並沒有太多的共通點，是差異很大的兩個國家，所以她與丈夫必須了解對方的文化並將所學融入家庭生活中。

She explained that Taiwan and Poland are two very different countries and do not have much in common, so the couple had to learn about each other’s culture and incorporate it into their lives.

當談到她的YouTube頻道時，妙雅指出因為丈夫經常拍攝他們當新手爸媽的影片，所以最初是當作記錄女兒成長的日記，後來決定將YouTube當作主要社交平台，分享家庭的旅遊與生活。

Talking about her YouTube channel, Maria said that the channel was initially for documenting the birth of her daughter as her husband often recorded videos of their lives as new parents.

They later decided to use YouTube as a social media platform and share their lives and tours, as they believed their experiences can be entertaining and educational to others.

他們認為，跨文化的經歷對某些人來說會是很好的幫助，也是一種娛樂。妙雅坦言，她相信多元文化家庭有它非凡的意義，分享生活中不同的事物可以給YouTube社群帶來正面影響。

Maria said she believes multicultural families are special in their own ways, and sharing parts of their diverse lives can bring positive influence to the YouTube community.

在創作影片過程中，妙雅點出因為丈夫在攝影領域有更多經驗，所以負責主要拍攝與剪輯。她說道，影片主題會從日常生活中自然產生，所以兩人通常會一起規劃影片題目。

In terms of the production process, Maria explained that her husband is usually in charge of editing and filming the videos as he is more experienced in the field.

She remarked that video ideas come naturally to them in their daily lives, adding that they usually contribute together.

最後，當被問到疫情結束後最想要做什麼事，妙雅分享希望能到世界各地旅行，隨後再回到台灣久居。

Lastly, when asked about what she would like to do after the pandemic situation subsides, Maria said she would like to resume her tours around the world and return to Taiwan.

