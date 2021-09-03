從電影中走出來的萌寵！ 飼養「龍貓」必知訣竅曝光 | Steps to caring for ‘Totoro’ Chinchillas revealed by dotting owner

【看CP學英文】紅遍全世界的宮崎駿經典動畫電影「龍貓」是許多人的童年回憶，其中最經典角色非Totoro莫屬，因為圓滾滾的外型、呆萌無邪的表情大受歡迎，將龍貓那入歷史上最偉大的卡通角色之一。

Classic Japanese animation “My Neighbor Totoro” written by Hayao Miyazaki is a part of most Asian children’s childhood.

The classic “spirit” Totoro won many fans due to its round, furry appearance and its innocent expressions, making it one of the most influential cartoon characters of all time.

其實龍貓的雛型是一種英文名為「Chinchilla」的絨毛絲鼠！原自於南美洲的牠，體型約像是兔子的大小，最有名的就是圓潤可愛的身型和總是鼓起的臉頰。

In fact, Totoro is modeled after a type of rodent called “Chinchillas.” Originated from South America, it’s approximately the size of a rabbit.

What makes it especially adorable to most is its cute appearance and it’s always-puffy cheeks.

毛茸茸的身體摸起來也像絲一樣柔滑細緻，讓人一抱就捨不得放手。

Its furry body also feels as smooth and delicate as silk, making it impossible to let go once you’ve had a feel of it.

也因為龍貓憨厚呆萌的外表，讓許多喜愛電影的民眾趨之若鶩，紛紛爭相飼養。

Also like Totoro, its innocent expression attracted many fans of the film to try and care for a chinchilla themselves.

目前家中飼養了兩隻龍貓的Jenny卻透露，其實飼養龍貓要注意的事情以及開銷十分繁重。

Jenny, who is the owner of two chinchillas revealed that when it comes to taking care of the pets, they require quite a lot of attention and money.

對於這些問題，她也坦言：「牠們一個月就花了我至少500到800港幣(約新台幣1,782至2,851元)。」

To this, she admitted that she needs to spend around NT$1,782 to NT$2,851 per month on adorable pets.

「而這日常開銷中也包括絨毛絲鼠所需的『廁所』、乾草架、寵物設備、食物碗等等。」

“Other daily expenses such as bathrooms, hay racks, pet facilities, and food bowls are also costly.”

Jenny更補充道：「龍貓十分怕熱，中暑對他們來說是可能會致命的，因為牠們體型小再加上毛髮十分濃密，體溫很快就會上升。」

Jenny also pointed out that heatstroke can be fatal for Chinchillas adding that because of their relatively small size and dense fur, they may easily overheat.

「如果牠們沒有待在陰涼處的話，很可能會死掉，所以大多數的飼主在夏天時都會讓他們24小時吹著空調，以免中暑。」

“If they do [suffer heatstroke], they may become paralyzed and die; this is why most pet owners will keep their air conditioners on 24 hours a day in the summer.”

關於寵物的清潔問題，Jenny也提出了她的見解：「如果你用水幫龍貓洗澡的話，牠可能會感染皮膚病，因為牠的毛髮密度太大，所以很難完全的乾燥。」

Regarding questions on how to clean the pet, Jenny remarked that if water is used to clean the chinchillas, they may never dry properly as their fur is too dense and may contract skin infections.

她表示飼主通常會使用龍貓專用的洗澡沙，來讓牠們將皮膚分泌的油脂和污垢洗淨。

She further explained that’s why most owners will buy “bath powder” to wick away the oil and dirt.