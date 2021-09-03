Taiwan reports two local infections and no deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two new domestic cases and four imported COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,012.

No virus-related deaths were recorded today, the CECC added.

One of the local infection cases reported today is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties who developed symptoms including coughs, a runny nose, fever, diarrhea, abnormal sense of taste, and a sore throat between Aug. 26 and Sep. 1.

She sought medical help on Sep. 2. for the second time and the infection was confirmed today.

One possible contact has since been listed by the CECC.

The other domestic case (case 16122) is a teenager who thought he suffered a heatstroke on Aug. 30.

He later reported having a sore throat on Sep. 1 and was asked to undergo a rapid-screening test after it was revealed a family member (case 16120) had tested positive for the virus on Sep. 2.

His infection was confirmed today and the CECC is still looking into possible contacts.

The CECC reported that among the 14,802 cases recorded between May 11 and Sep. 1, 13,728 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.7% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, four imported cases consisting of two men and two women recently traveled from the United States (cases 16117, 16120), Thailand (case 16118), and Australia (case 16119).

The four cases are aged between 30 and 60 and had arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 31 and Sep. 1.

As of press time, 16,012 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,428 imported cases, 14,531 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.