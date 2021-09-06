台灣古早味蛋糕可用喝的？日本新推愛台汽水嚇傻網友 | Japan launches ‘Taiwan Castella Soda’ following boba craze

【看CP學英文】台灣以當地美食和飲品揚名全球，其中包括珍珠奶茶、臭豆腐、蚵仔煎和故早味蛋糕等等。

Taiwan is known for many local delicacies and drinks, including boba milk tea, stinky tofu, oyster omelet, and sponge cake or castella to name a few.

從這些食物中找尋靈感，日本汽水公司Cheerio最近推出一款「台灣古早味蛋糕汽水」將經典甜點轉換成更香甜的飲料。

Taking inspiration from these foods and drinks, the Japanese company “Cheerio” which specializes in making carbonated drinks, recently launched a new “Taiwan Castella Soda,” turning a desert into an even sweeter drink.

根據外媒Entabe報導，新推出的台灣款飲品將在日本便利超商Lawson先行供客人預購。

According to foreign media entabe.com, the latest release will be pre-sold at Lawson and Lawson Store 100, a Japanese convenience store chain.

然而，報導寫道，9月16日起，喜愛台灣古早味蛋糕的老饕可以在日本中部、關西和沖繩的Cheerio販賣機購買這款碳酸飲料。

Starting Sep. 16, fans of the Taiwanese dessert can also purchase the carbonated drinks at Cheerio vending machines in Chubu, Kansai, and Okinawa, the news media reported.

根據宣傳文字所述，打開瓶蓋後，客人將會立即聞到古早味蛋糕烘培時濃醇的蛋汁香。

According to its promotional ad, upon opening the bottle cap, customers will immediately smell the tasty aroma of eggs that rises from castella cakes when they are baked.

Cheerio的IG貼文也寫道，「咬下古早味蛋糕的快感，那柔軟和蓬鬆的感覺會由飲料的氣泡呈現出來」。

“The soft and fluffy feeling you get when you take a bite is expressed by the gently popping of the drink,” Cheerio’s Instagram page reads.

雖然Cheerio官方IG上尚未張貼此飲品的價錢，線上購物平台Japan Haul正以4.54美元德價錢(約新台幣125元)的售價販賣「台灣古早汽水」。

Though no official price has been listed on the Cheerio official Instagram page, Japan Haul, an online marketplace, has the new drinks in stock, priced at US$4.54 (around NT$125).