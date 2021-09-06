老外在台記錄接種疫苗過程　大讚「這一點」超貼心！｜Taiwan expat calls local vaccination system ‘systematic and helpful’

【看CP學英文】台灣疫苗接種率緩緩上升，YouTube近期也出現一支外國人在台接種疫苗的影片，備受矚目。

As Taiwan’s vaccination rate rises slowly but surely, a Taiwan expat who recently shared a video of his vaccination on YouTube has caught the attention of many social media users.

來自南非的 YouTuber Nathan Kactor 現居台灣桃園，7月25日他在自己創立的頻道「This is Taiwan」分享了一支關於近期在台接種疫苗的親身經驗。他希望這部影片能夠讓在台灣還未接種疫苗的民眾對接種過程更為熟悉、了解。

YouTuber Nathan Kactor from South Africa, who is currently living in Taoyuan, shared his recent vaccination experience on his channel “This is Taiwan” on July 25, hoping that the video would be useful and informative to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

在他的影片中，從註冊登記到離開疫苗接種站，Nathan 將整個過程描繪得鉅細靡遺。

In his video, Nathan described the entire process in detail, starting from registration to leaving the vaccination location.

根據影片敘述，註冊後，他在7月19日收到了一封政府發出的簡訊，提醒他接種的日期、時間以及地點。

According to his video, after registering, he received a text message from the government on July 19, notifying him of the date, time, and place of his vaccination.

7月24日，Nathan 一大早便起床前往接種站，而接種地點為一間當地的小學。

On July 24, Nathan woke up early and headed to the designated location, a local elementary school.

抵達後，他跟著人群排隊、量體溫、手部消毒，接著就被志工帶到學校的禮堂。

Upon arriving, he queued up, had his temperature checked, his hands sanitized, and was then brought to the school’s hall, greeted by the volunteers.

他表示，「我記得其中一名志工會講一點點英文，對我們(外籍人士)來說非常非常有幫助。」

“One of them, as I recall, was able to speak a little bit of English, which was very very useful,” Nathan said.

他解釋道，禮堂被分成四個區域，每一區各自有約30到40張椅子間格擺放，而他被帶到那裡坐下等候。

He explained that the hall was split up into four different sections, with around 30 to 40 chairs all spaced apart in each section, where he was led to sit down and wait.

Nathan坦言，「我很意外整個流程進行得那麼快。」

“I was actually a little bit surprised by how quickly everything went,” the YouTuber confessed.

根據他的描述，他僅等候了約一至二分鐘便順利接種。之後，醫護人員馬上繼續幫下一位施打疫苗。

According to Nathan, he had only been waiting for about 1 to 2 minutes before getting vaccinated by healthcare workers. They then directly moved on to the next person.

Nathan分享道，「在我看來，整個流程非常具系統性，有點像一條生產線，非常專業、乾淨且計畫周密。」

“The whole system was very systematic, kind of like an assembly line almost; but it was very professional, very clean, very well planned, and very well thought out in my opinion,” Nathan shared in his video.

此外，他也給出了其他正面評價。

He gave positive comments on other factors too.

他在開車前往小學的路上有注意到不少志工及一些警察正在協助指揮停車。在學校的正門口也張貼中、英文的告示牌，大而清晰，一目瞭然。

While he was driving to the elementary school, he noticed that plenty of volunteers and a few police officers were directing people where to park. Large, clear signs were also set up in both Chinese and English near the school’s main entrance.

「真的超棒的！我認為非常有幫助，我想他們大概知道會有一些外籍人士，但很明顯地，大部分出現的人都是台灣人。」

“It’s great. It’s very useful because I think that they were expecting a few foreigners, but obviously, most of the people that are going there are locals,” Nathan pointed out.

他補充道，「所有的志工和醫護人員都非常熱心、友善、專業，也很有禮貌。」

“All the volunteers and healthcare workers were very, very helpful and very, very friendly, professional, and polite,” he added.

Nathan 打的是AZ疫苗，在接種後隔天並沒有出現任何強烈的副作用。

Nathan received the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine and experienced no major side effects the following day.

他在影片中總結，「我目前95％都還很正常，雖然有一點僵硬的感覺，但是非常輕微。」

“I feel like 95% okay. I feel a little bit stiff, but it’s very mild,” Nathan concluded on the following day of his vaccination.

