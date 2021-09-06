Terry Gou completes mandatory quarantine period in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced on Monday that his 14-day quarantine period in Taiwan has come to an end.

In a Facebook shared earlier that morning, Gou added that aside from a batch of vaccines with simplified Chinese labels due to arrive later this week, another batch with “customized labels” is expected to arrive around the Mid-Autumn Festival.

He explained that 700,000 to 800,000 vaccines are scheduled to arrive on a weekly basis following the two batches, and Gou is anticipating reaching the yearly goal of 8 million to 9 million vaccines.

He also revealed that he, as well as Yonglin Foundation CEO Amanda Liu (劉宥彤), are doing all they can to try and acquire more vaccines to arrive in Taiwan before the year’s end.

Meanwhile, Gou also took to replying to questions regarding whether he will be at the airport when the vaccines arrived, to which he declined, stating that the arrival of the vaccines is the most important thing as of the moment.