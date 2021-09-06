Nine local cases, 7 imported infections reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported nine new domestic cases and seven imported COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,035.

The newly confirmed cases include 5 men and 4 women, with the youngest being not yet 5 and the oldest in their twenties. They began developing symptoms between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, and all the cases were reported by New Taipei City.

The CECC reported that among the 14,814 cases recorded between May 11 and Sep. 4, 13,742 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.8% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven imported cases were also reported today, aged between 20 and 60.

They traveled from The Gambia (case 16130), Japan (case 16131), and other countries (cases 16132 to 16136). They arrived between Aug. 23 and Sep. 5, the CECC said.

As of press time, 16,035 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,440 imported cases, 14,542 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.