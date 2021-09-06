Taiwan railway operator unveils Apple Pay support for e-tickets

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 交通部臺灣鐵路管理局) announced Monday that it now supports Apple Pay to purchase train tickets with the service’s e-booking mobile app (台鐵e訂通).

In a statement released on its website earlier that day, the TRA said it was making the new “Apple Pay ticketing service” available from Tuesday to improve convenience for passengers when booking tickets via the official mobile app.

The operator added that users won’t need to enter their credit card number if they choose to complete their purchase with Apple Pay.

More importantly, the TRA is launching a reward system alongside the Apple Pay support, allowing you to accumulate redeemable points for using the mobile ticket purchasing mechanism.

Every NT$50 spent is converted into 1 point. For every 2 points spent, you can earn up to a 30% discount on the price of a ticket.

Originally, the scheme was only open at the physical ticket windows where points could be used to buy train tickets, but the mobile app now supports the feature, too.