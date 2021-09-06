New Taipei City mayor announces ‘enhanced level 2 epidemic warning’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced on Monday evening that New Taipei has raised its epidemic warning to “enhanced level 2 warning” (強化二級警戒).

Following the recent cluster infection cases in a kindergarten in the Banqiao area, Hou established four major epidemic prevention measures,

Hou pointed out on Facebook later that night stating that as 10 people in Banqiao kindergarten have been infected, the situation will be regarded as the Delta virus.

Hou added that although genome sequencing is still in progress, one teacher, eight students, and one parent have already been diagnosed so far.

The infection cases are highly suspected to be of the Delta variant, Hou said.

Therefore, four major epidemic prevention strategies were put in place, including asking the kindergarten class to suspend for 14 days, while another class in an elementary school will be suspended for 3 days.

Second, five classes in three other schools and a nursery center will also be suspended just in case.

Third, hospitals, long-term care centers, and nursing institutions are to prohibit visitors and hospital visitors will be limited to one person per patient.

Fourth, the number of people permitted in gatherings will be reduced to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Hou emphasized that at present, all the teachers and students in the kindergarten will be tested.

Even if the results are negative, all must be placed at a quarantine hotel for 14 days to avoid the spread of the virus.

In addition, because kindergarten children are still very young, every child can be accompanied by a parent to stay in the quarantine hotel.

Hou concluded that “in the face of the epidemic, our common enemy is only the virus, and here, we can overcome the epidemic only by uniting and fighting against it together!”