EVA Air pilot sanctioned for chatting without face mask at terminal

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An EVA Air pilot has been prohibited from flying for six months after being witnessed chatting at a terminal without a face mask on.

EVA Air issued a statement on Monday confirming that the pilot spotted without a face mask belongs to the company. The incident will be kept on his record, EVA Air said.

EVA Air explained that the pilot was a first officer on domestic flights.

After performing his duties, he reportedly neglected to wear a face mask at the domestic terminal of the Kaohsiung International Airport (高雄小港機場).

The act had violated the “Communicable Disease Control Act” (傳染病防治法) and relevant specifications of the pilot management manual, EVA Air said.

The airline added that an investigation was conducted into the matter and after a unanimous decision from the Disciplinary Review Committee (紀律評議委員會), the pilot will be suspended for six months.

The captain will also be given an official warning for failing to fulfill his supervisory responsibilities.

The Kaohsiung City Government also stated they will investigate the situation based on current evidence and impose a maximum fine of NT$15,000 per regulation of the Communicable Disease Control Act.