Poland declares Taiwan a part of China following vaccine donations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau (茲比格涅夫‧拉烏) announced on Monday that Poland does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state, just days after donating vaccines to Taiwan.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier taken to Twitter on Sunday (Sep. 4) claiming they had donated 400,000 AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to “Taiwan,” only to delete it soon after.

The disappearance of the tweet and accompany Taiwan flag was speculated to be the result of pressure from Beijing, and Sputnik News also reported that Rau quickly clarified Poland’s stance on Monday, reiterating that “Taiwan is a part of China.”

Rau also pointed out that Taiwan’s “representative office” in Poland is not a diplomatic office, but an economic and cultural office, the report said.

Prior to this incident, Lithuania also came under fire after allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, resulting in both Lithuania and Beijing recalling their respective ambassadors.