「台灣感謝日本」上衣爆紅　台灣設計師驚喜時尚藏洋蔥｜Taiwanese designer thanks Japan’s vaccine donations through fashion

【看CP學英文】台灣設計品牌Seivson近期於日本東京時裝週上大秀「感謝日本我們來自台灣」等字樣在時尚上衣上，獲得台灣和日本粉絲的讚揚。

Taiwanese brand Seivson showcased a “THANK YOU JAPAN WE ARE FROM TAIWAN” shirt during Tokyo Fashion Week, receiving praise and applause from Taiwanese and Japanese fans alike.

Seivson於為期六天(自8月30日至9月4日)的時裝週上感謝日本於過去一年中捐贈台灣超過330萬劑疫苗。

Seivson debuted the design during the six-day fashion week, which spanned from Aug. 30 to Sep. 4, to thank Japan for their generosity during the past year, donating over 3.3 million vaccines.

此上衣為Seivson 2022年春季系列的服裝之一，即使設計師申子芹無法親自到場，卻透過自己的品牌將對日本的感謝於伸展台上滿滿的表現出來。

The shirt is part of their new 2022 spring collection, and though designer Shen Tzu-chin (申子芹) could not be there in person, she made sure her gratitude toward Japan was expressed loud and clear on the runway.

根據Seivson官方IG貼文所述，此件T恤僅為了向日本表達謝意，同時讓世界看見台灣，目前尚無販售此上衣。

According to Seivson’s Instagram post, the T-shirt was featured to thank Japan as well as let the world see Taiwan; the shirt is, therefore, not for sale.

桖名為「MISTERMISS」的系列呈現出Seivson品牌的未來感設計風格，也讓此品牌於時裝週上讓觀眾目不轉睛。

The collection, titled “MISTERMISS,” showcased Seivson’s creativity in its futuristic designs, marking numerous highlights for the brand.

此設計也受到日本媒體大大的讚賞，而台灣網友也表示這感人之舉成功了打動眾人的心。

The design was lauded by Japanese local media as well, while Taiwanese social media users commented that they were moved by the gesture.

Seivson為南韓藝人宋米秦和設計師申子芹共同創辦，名字由來為結合法文的「我們」(代表她們兩人)一字和「生活」，打造出紅遍國際的時尚品牌。

Seivson is a local brand created by South Korean celebrity Emily Song (宋米秦) and designer Shen Tzu-chin, who named it by combining the French word for “us” (nos) which represented the two women and “life” (vies).