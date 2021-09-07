「尚氣」男主竟是圖庫模特兒　照片曝光網笑瘋：最強蛻變｜Shang-Chi actor’s past work as Shutterstock model goes viral

【看CP學英文】漫威最新電影《尚氣》近期在美國勞動節長假中於短短三日內榮登北美票房冠軍，而亞裔男主角劉思慕也憑藉精湛的演出獲得國際讚賞。

Marvel’s latest movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten rings” breaks box office records in the United States during Labor Day weekend, with the lead actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) receiving praise for his stellar performance.

然而，粉絲近期卻意外的挖到了劉思慕成為漫威英雄前擔任Shutterstock圖庫模特兒的照片，超有喜感的照片也讓許多網友大讚是「最強蛻變」。

However, fans of the movie recently unearthed photos of Liu’s previous work as a model for Shutterstock, leading to many lauding it the biggest “glow up” ever.

推特帳號Boss Logic於週二分享了四張Shutterstock圖庫照，在一張張看似普通的公司同事互動示意圖片中，竟發現劉思慕站在其中的身影，還面露微笑。

Twitter account Boss Logic recently shared four photos of Liu being featured in Shutterstock photos that seemed to be illustrating colleagues and office work.

I don't think there is a bigger glow up than from Shutterstock to @MarvelStudios @SimuLiu 😂👊 pic.twitter.com/kFYv5rrC5V — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 7, 2021

Boss Logic於貼文中開玩笑的寫道，「我想應該沒有比從Shutterstock到漫威更強大的蛻變吧」同時也標記了劉思慕和漫威推特帳號。

Boss Logic jokingly commented “I don’t think there is a bigger glow-up than from Shutterstock to MarvelStudios,” whilst tagging both Marvel and Liu in the post.

網友一看到照片全都笑瘋，立即在留言區表示「新的『永恆族』演員劇照曝光」。

Amused social media users immediately took to the comment section to voice their amusement, with some saying the people in the stock photos are the new “Eternals,” the next Marvel movie to hit the big screen.

也有網友將復仇者聯盟剪貼到Shutterstock照片中，只見「尚氣」正經八百的穿著上班族服裝(襯衫和西裝褲)，而其他角色則全副武裝，圍著辦公室會議桌的樣子顯得更加荒謬。

Others photoshopped the Avengers into the Shutterstock photos, showing Liu in a business-casual suit while the other characters appeared fully dressed in their standard outfits, gathered around a conference table.

不少人大讚這些照片實在太令人驚豔，甚至有網友挖出更早前劉思慕替加拿大一家連鎖速食店拍人事招募的海報。

Many called the photos “incredible” while one social media user even dug up an old recruitment advertisement seeking workers for a Canadian fast-food chain that also featured the Marvel star.

好笑的貼文也讓網友坦言從Shutterstock到最終成為漫威第一位亞裔英雄極具啟發性。

The funny tweet has left some feeling “inspired” as Liu’s past work experience ultimately led to him landing the lead as Marvel’s first Asian American superhero.

劉思慕爾後也拿了其中一張圖在自己的推特帳號上開玩笑的寫道，「我笑那些以為『尚氣』會表現很差的人」。

The Shang-Chi actor later retweeted a Shutterstock photo of himself pointing and laughing at a computer screen, captioning it, “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”