Epidemic warning level to go up if cluster infection worsens: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) hinted at the possibility of increasing the epidemic warning to the next level on Tuesday if the kindergarten cluster infection continues to worsen.

Speaking at a daily press briefing of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), Chen emphasized that the most important thing to do right now is to conduct contact tracing.

The epidemic warning, currently at Level 2, has not been elevated yet, he continued, stressing that it’s still a “possibility.”

As of press time, 15 confirmed cases have connections with the kindergarten located in New Taipei City, Chen said.

He pointed out that the question is whether or not the virus can be contained to prevent further spread and promised to closely monitor the situation.