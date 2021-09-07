Japan donates another 64,000 AZ vaccines to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that the fourth batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines donated by Japan have arrived at around 1 p.m.

The 64,000 doses will be transported directly to a designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations after it completing customs clearance, the CECC said.

These vaccines will last until Oct. 3 and Nov. 26, respectively, and will be distributed by the CECC to Taiwanese citizens and Japanese currently living in Taiwan.

CECC commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) recounted that Japan has provided 1.24 million AZ vaccines on June 4, 1.13 million vaccines on July 8, 970,000 vaccines on July 15, and 64,000 vaccines today, totaling 3.4 million doses.

Chen said the CECC sincerely thanks the Japanese government and its people for helping boost Taiwan’s vaccination rate.

He also stressed that Taiwan is “very grateful to Japan for being a good neighbor.”