Taiwan reports 8 local cases as concerns over Delta variants rise

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported eight new domestic cases and four imported COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,047.

The newly confirmed cases include 1 man and 7 women, with the youngest being not yet 5 and the oldest in their fifties. They began developing symptoms between Sep. 1 and Sept. 5.

New Taipei City accounted for 7 of the cases, while Taipei City reported 1 case.

Meanwhile, the four imported cases reported today consist of 3 men and 1 woman, aged between 10 and 40.

They traveled from India (case 16147), Japan (case 16148), Malaysia (case 16149), and Lesotho (case 16156), and arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 13 and Sep. 5.

As of press time, 16,047 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,444 imported cases, 14,550 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.