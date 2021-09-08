Comprehensive look at Taiwan’s Mid-Autumn barbecue restrictions so far

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the latest kindergarten cluster infection outbreak in New Taipei City, local governments have become worried about the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival under the heightened level 2 epidemic warning.

Even though the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Sunday that they would issue the regulations on Sep. 18, local governments have taken the initiative and released their own policies on Tuesday.

Here are the most recent policies announced by local governments in Taiwan.

Keelung City

Barbecuing activities will be prohibited in all public areas and overhangs. Only those living in the same house will be allowed to barbecue together.

Taipei City

Taipei City is planning to announce Mid-Autumn Festival COVID-19 regulations on Sep. 13.

New Taipei City

New Taipei City has already raised the level 2 epidemic warning and confirmed on Tuesday that the kindergarten cluster infections have been determined to be Delta variants.

Therefore, all restaurants will be asked to do take-out only orders, and barbecuing in public spaces and at riversides will be prohibited as well.

Those who wish to barbecue at home will not be met with resistance, though the New Taipei City government warned that updates and adjustments may be made in accordance with the COVID-19 situation.

Taoyuan City

Taoyuan City also announced that all scenic areas, parks, and riverside parks will not be open to barbecuers.

Barbecue events, rallies, and sing-alongs held by the public sector and various organizations will also be canceled.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) added that though it’s not illegal for citizens to barbecue at home, it is still encouraged to avoid any type of gatherings.

Taichung City

Taichung City Government announced on Tuesday that citizens will be prohibited from barbecuing in all public areas, and only those who live together can get together to barbecue.

Changhua County

The city government called on the public to avoid traveling to and forth from other cities and counties to barbecue, though those living under the same roof can host barbecues and no partitions are needed.

Nantou County

The county government also prohibited barbecue activities and advised AGAINST barbecuing at home.

Yunlin County

Yunlin County requires all local communities and clubs to cancel non-familial barbecue activities, and only allows those living in the same house to barbecue in their backyard or private outdoor areas.

Chiayi City:

The city government also prohibited clubs in local communities to refrain from barbecuing, gathering, and singing, though families living under the same roof will not be restricted from such activities.

Tainan City

Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said on Tuesday that though no restrictions are in place as of the moment, he is closely monitoring the situation and promised to keep the public updated on all relevant regulations.

In addition, he called on the public to avoid crowding and advised everyone to stay home and barbecue as opposed to traveling to other areas during Mid-Autumn Festival

Kaohsiung City:

The city government has canceled the yearly Fengshan District barbecue where thousands usually attend.

Restrictions on barbecuing inside one’s own homes have not been announced as of Wednesday morning.

Yilan County

Barbecuing at scenic areas and riverside parks is prohibited.

Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County have not made any Mid-Autumn barbecue related announcements yet.