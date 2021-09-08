神還原Q嫩魚肉！ 日本「鮭魚膠帶」立即完售｜Japanese salmon-lover creates realistic fish-inspired tape

【看CP學英文】一名日本網友因為熱愛鮭魚，無法自拔的於近日推出自己首創的「鮭魚膠帶」，沒想到竟意外引來網友瘋搶。

A Japanese social media user whose love for salmon just couldn’t be contained recently launched his own brand of “salmon-colored” tape to the delight of many.

這膠帶因為唯妙唯肖的呈現出鮭魚鮮肉的顏色和細緻紋路，甚至還附上警語告訴客人膠帶不能食用，深怕產品被誤認成鮮嫩的鮭魚生魚片。

The tape, which managed to mimic the patterns and white lines in salmon meat to perfection, also came with a warning note that it’s not edible, as the realistic tape could easily be mistaken for mouth-watering fish.

推特網友MoetMatsuzake解釋到因為自己一嚮很愛吃鮭魚，一直努力構思如何以自己最愛的食物做出產品。

The Twitter user, MoetMatsuzake, explained that he has always loved eating salmon, and had always wanted to create something based on his favorite food.

有一天，他靈光乍現突然決定製作「鮭魚膠帶」，而經過漫長的修正過程，讓紋路看起來和真的一樣美，他終於完成了這項巨作。

One day, the idea to make salmon into a tape came to his mind, and after the laborious process of adjusting the patterns so they look as realistic as possible, they finally finished the product.

為了確保鮭魚膠帶看起來夠逼真，他甚至請教養魚業者，獲得他們的肯定後才秀出這個新產品。

The inventor even reached out to mariculturists who confirmed that the creation is as close to the real thing as it gets.

根據販售網站所述，一捲膠帶要價390日圓(約新台幣98元)，而一次買兩捲還能省10日圓，要價僅需770日圓(約新台幣193元)。

According to his website, one roll of tape is priced at 390 yens (around NT$98) while two are sold at a discounted price of 770 yen (NT$193).

膠帶在短時間內立即完售，而網友也殷切盼望更多鮭魚相關產品露出，更大讚看到膠帶後都止不住口水，只想大咬下鮮嫩的鮭魚。

The tapes were immediately sold out and social media users commented their enthusiasm for more salmon-related products with many adding they couldn’t stop drooling just from looking at the tape.