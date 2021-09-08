Taiwan reports 7 local, 2 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported seven new domestic cases and two imported COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,056.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The newly confirmed cases include 2 men and 5 women, aged between 30 and 90. They began developing symptoms between Aug. 27 and Sept. 7. The cases were all reported from New Taipei City, among which the source infection of one of the cases is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the two imported cases reported include a British man in his fifties (case 16159) who had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and an Egyptian man in his thirties (case 16160) who had not.

Case 16159 had arrived in Taiwan to visit family on Sept. 5 and had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

He was immediately placed under quarantine upon arrival and tested again; his infection was confirmed today.

Four possible contacts have been listed so far by the CECC and all are under quarantine.

On the other hand, case 16160 arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 4 to visit family as well but had not yet received a vaccination shot.

He submitted negative test results and tested negative for the virus at the airport on arrival.

When his quarantine period ended on Aug. 16, he acquired another test and the results came back negative as well.

However, he was in contact with a confirmed case on Sept. 6 and was tested by the CECC soon after; his infection was confirmed today.

Two possible contacts of case 16160 have been listed and are under quarantine, the CECC said.

As of press time, 16,056 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,445 imported cases, 14,557 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.