Second batch of BNT vaccines arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The second batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines purchased by domestic firms arrived in Taiwan on Thursday morning.

The vaccines are part of the 15 million doses purchased by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電), Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) and Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會).

Local Chinese-language media reports that around 910,000 doses arrived today.

This corresponds with Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Foxconn’s previous statement on Sept. 6 that estimated the first batch of “customized” BNT vaccines (those without simplified Chinese characters) will arrive in Taiwan before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Gou added that around 700,000-800,000 vaccine doses will be expected weekly soon after, while also stating his hopes that Taiwan can reach its goal of acquiring 8 million to 9 million vaccine doses by before the year’s end.