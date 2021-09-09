最畸形的企鵝「寵物」誕生　日本網友見玩具蛋成果嚇哭 | Japanese left terrified after children’s toy hatches weirdly shapped penguin

【看CP學英文】泡水後就能孵出小恐龍的扭蛋是許多人熟悉的童年玩具，但近期一位日本推特網友在孵化完動物玩具蛋後卻驚見一個變形的版本，讓他嚇傻。

Dinosaur eggs that “hatch”, when soaked in water, is a toy most are familiar with, but recently a Japanese Twitter user found himself faced with a distorted version of what was promised of the toy egg.

根據網友Tamasamburo在推特上所述，他從一家商店購買了一個玩具企鵝蛋，原本為即將成為可愛小企鵝的「飼主」感到興奮。

According to a tweet shared by Japanese social media user Tamasamburo (@kshioriri), he had purchased a penguin egg toy from a shop and was excited to be the proud owner of an adorable penguin.

然而，成果出來卻不如預期，他也在推特上附上了孵化後的企鵝樣貌，只見玩具表面看似乾枯，搭配一張龜裂的臉和變形的身體，彷彿企鵝正在融化似的。

However, the result was less than satisfactory as he attached an “after” picture of the toy, showing a cracked and dry face along with a distorted body that looked as if it were melting.

Tamasamburo 也在貼文中寫道看到企鵝後他真的直接嚇哭，因為「實在太驚悚了」。

In the caption, Tamasamburo exclaimed that upon seeing the penguin, he “cried” because “it was so creepy.”

根據日本媒體Grape報導，Tamasamburo 坦言或許是因為他沒有將玩具放在水中夠久，導致其外型扭曲。

According to Japanese media Grape, Tamasamburo admitted that it may have become “deformed” because he hadn’t left it in the water for the recommended amount of time.

他補充道，因為使用的容器也比較小，企鵝也可能無意間被「抑制成長」所以才呈現最後較為畸形的樣貌。

In addition, the small glass that was tasked with hatching the penguin may have also inadvertently squished it so that it could not “grow” probably.

驚悚的照片逗樂許多網友，其中一也貼上了YouTube一則影片連結，聲稱影片中有一位孩子也是因為看到這隻恐怖的企鵝而被嚇哭。

The terrifying photo amused many social media users, with one sharing a link to a YouTube video that allegedly showed a child crying after seeing the scary penguin.

另一位網友建議將企鵝泡久一點讓他「膨脹」，這樣也會有一個看起來較為健康的身材。

Another suggested soaking it more as they claimed the penguin would then “swell” more, enabling it to have a fuller appearance.

無論網友最後會採取什麼行動，可以確定的是這次慘痛的經驗可能會阻止他在短期內再購買另一顆蛋。

No matter what the social media user decides to do, it may be safe to assume that the slightly traumatic experience may deter him from purchasing another “egg” anytime soon.