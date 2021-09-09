Here’s what to know about the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Thursday that the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (五倍券) is scheduled to go live during the National Day long weekend starting on Oct. 8.

According to the Premier, digital stimulus vouchers can be accessed through credit cards, e-tickets, and mobile payment APPs, and should be registered on Sept. 22 to be available for use on Oct. 8.

How to get them:

Those who are planning to acquire their vouchers through convenience stores can register on Sept. 25 and acquire them on Oct. 8 as well.

For others who wish to obtain their vouchers through the postal service, they need to register on Oct. 4 and acquire the vouchers a bit later—on Oct. 12.

Su emphasized that the times for receiving the vouchers have been purposely staggered so that there won’t be conflicts and too many people trying to acquire them all at once.

Who can get them:

Any Taiwanese citizen born before April 30, 2022, will be eligible for the vouchers.

Foreign spouses with permanent residency in Taiwan, and foreigners with Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC, 永久居留證) will also be eligible.

In addition, this year sees the government doing without the hassle of paying NT$1,000 first before acquiring vouchers, so the process is easier.

The Executive Yuan also rolled out other vouchers, including Arts FUN vouchers from the Ministry of Culture (MOC, 文化部), food vouchers, travel vouchers, and eight others.

The vouchers total around 13 million, which will be distributed through lottery draws.

What will the vouchers “bills” look like:

According to the Premier, this year’s quintuple vouchers will have 10 bills. Three will be equivalent to NT$1,000, two NT$500, and five NT$200.

Where can I use it:

All physical stores and stalls will accept stimulus vouchers as well as select e-commerce platforms.

However, water fees, electricity fees, fines, labor insurance payments, health insurance payments, and national pension insurance payments will not be applicable for use..