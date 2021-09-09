Family can combine up to five quintuple stimulus vouchers together: Audrey Tang

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) announced on Thursday that families can combine up to five quintuple stimulus vouchers together through the health insurance system.

In this way, NT$25,000 can be bound into one account, making it easier for less tech-savvy elderly people to acquire the vouchers as family members can help obtain them and distribute them.

Tang added that this new function would not only make the vouchers more “digitalized,” but also make acquiring bonus vouchers from other departments such as Arts FUN vouchers from the Ministry of Culture easier, as they can be collected on the system as well.

In addition, Tang added that they have resolved another problem from 2020 where when people used the triple stimulus coupons through electronic payment or credit cards, it is difficult for stores to determine whether they are in fact using the vouchers; thus, leading to many missing out on promotional events.

This year, stores that meet the qualifications of quintuple stimulus vouchers use can have a separate code or zone for the public to place orders.

Meanwhile, customers can also show a special promotional code when shopping in physical stores to indicate they are purchasing through using the quintuple stimulus vouchers.

QR codes will also be available for store owners to scan to determine whether the customer is using a mobile payment service, credit card or the stimulus coupon to purchase their goods.

Tang emphasized that the website set by for the quintuple stimulus vouchers this year will be “5000gov.tw.”

Next week, a press conference will be held to explain the relevant usage methods, and a trial prototype will be made available for the public to try out.

The website is scheduled to launch on Sept. 22, Tang added.