贈數十萬冰淇淋給囚犯！教宗方濟各照顧人民幫解暑｜Pope Francis gifts 15,000 ice cream to prisoners during scorching summer

【看CP學英文】教宗方濟各於今年暑假贈送了1.5萬個冰淇淋給羅馬境內的兩座監獄，讓受刑人在史上最酷熱的暑假之一中也能吃點冰的，消消暑。

Pope Francis gifted 15,000 ice creams to prisoners in Rome to help them cool down in the record-high temperatures present during the summer months in Italy this year.

凡蒂岡於週二發表聲明寫道教宗團隊將冰淇淋送至位於市中心的天皇后監獄 (Regina Coeli)和離市中心較遠的瑞比比亞監獄 (Rebibbia).

The Vatican stated on Tuesday that the ice creams were sent to two prisons in Rome–Regina Coeli, located in the center of the city, and Rebibbia, another in the outskirts.

據《衛報》報導，教宗的慈善機構網站上表示他們於今年夏天並沒有「放暑假」，反而決定善用時間去「探訪受刑人和慰問受苦的人們。」

According to the Guardian, the statement released on the Pope’s charity website claimed that they “did not go on holiday” during the summer months, instead, choosing to “visit prisoners and console the afflicted.”

冰淇淋以教宗的名義由波蘭籍樞機主教約斯基（Konrad Krajewski）送達；約斯基於2013年被賦予「教宗賑濟所所長」的頭銜。

The ice cream was delivered in the Pope’s name by Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who has bestowed the title of “Almoner of His Holiness” in 2013.

57歲的約斯基不僅幫忙贈送冰淇淋，近年還在凡蒂岡附近為遊民們搭建淋浴設備和提供醫療資源。

In addition to the ice cream, Krajewski who is now 57, has also set up facilities for the homeless near the Vatican, providing medical aid and bathing utilities to those in need.

今年夏天為義大利近幾年來最熱的夏季之一，而敘拉古(Syracuse)也於8月測到48.8℃高溫。

This summer has been one of Italy’s hottest yet with Syracuse recording a high of 48.8 Celcius in August.