Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 16,062

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four new domestic cases, two imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,062.

The newly confirmed cases include 3 men and 1 woman, aged between 30 and 60. One of the cases began developing symptoms on Sept. 5, while the rest are asymptomatic.

New Taipei City and Taipei City both accounted for two cases, among which the source infection of one of the cases is still being investigated by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the two imported cases reported include two Egyptian men in their thirties (case 16169) and forties (case 16170).

They arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 4 together and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding. When their quarantine periods ended, they were tested again and the results came back negative as well.

As both had previously been in contact with a confirmed case, health authorities administered another COVID-19 test on Sept. 7 and the results still came back negative.

They were tested again today and the infections were confirmed; two possible contacts have since been listed by the CECC.

A virus-related death was also reported today. Case 16162 was a man in his seventies who had chronic illnesses but was not in contact with any confirmed patients.

He was hospitalized numerous times between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 for other reasons. He was tested on Sept. 4 for the COVID-19 virus but the results came back negative. He was later hospitalized again on Sept. 7 after he felt unwell.

The CECC reported that case 16162 had shown no signs of life on arrival at the hospital and his death was announced on the same day. The infection was confirmed on Sept. 8.