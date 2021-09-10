Land warning for Typhoon Chanthu tonight issued today: Forecaster

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan may issue a land warning for Typhoon Chanthu (璨樹) on Friday evening, according to CEO of WeahterRisk Explore Inc. Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) anticipates.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 氣象局) already issued a sea warning at 5:30 a.m., meaning that the typhoon is expected to gradually expand eastward.

The CWB reported that the center of the typhoon at 5 a.m. was about 680 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi, heading northwest, and its storm circle was approaching Bashi Channel, posing a threat to it.

If the current path of Typhoon Chanthu is followed, some argue that the land warning could be lifted, especially in northern Taiwan.

Peng dismissed the argument saying that it may only happen late on Sunday evening or in the early morning of Monday.

Peng added that it is expected that Typhoon Chanthu will pass over the northeast end of Luzon Island on Saturday and enter the Bashi Channel.

From Saturday to Sunday, it will go north from the eastern offshore of Taiwan, and gradually increase the wind and rain from south to north from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening.

As for the weather, Peng said it is likely to be sunny and hot during the day, and due to the airflow, it will likely feel sultry as well.

Some thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, and the tyhpoon is expected to move in later in the evening so there will be some showers from Taitung to Pingtung on the eastern half of the island.