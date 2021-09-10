絕美「台中陽明山」曝光！大坑步道成外籍遊客的最愛 | Enjoy a relaxing ‘one-day’ weekend at the Dakeng Trail in Taichung!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，接近中秋節的假日，由於需要補班補課，僅存一天的假日不如就前往有著「台中陽明山」的美譽的大坑風景區。位於風景區內的大坑步道，因為散步在區域內，確保你可以一邊防疫，一邊透透氣、散散心。

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, many have to have an extra “make-up” day at work on Saturday. With only one weekend day left, why not spend it at the Dakeng Scenic Area, also known as the “Taichung Yangminshan.”

The Dakeng trails are a perfect place for you to take a nice, relaxing walk while also maintaining adequate social distance with other hikers during the pandemic.

大坑步道群散布在風景區的東西兩側，分別以數字1～10依序編號，另有5-1、9-1兩條支線，依攀登難易度略分為親子級、休閒級及健腳級3種等級。

The Dakeng trails are scattered on the east and west sides of the scenic area and are numbered in order from 1 to 10.

There are also two side-trails, 5-1 and 9-1, which are divided into three levels according to the difficulty of climbing: parent-child level, leisure level, and fitness level.

東側1～4號步道的山勢地形較陡峭，屬高強度健腳級步道；以坡度落差大的2號、4號步道最具挑戰性。

Trails 1 to 4 on the east side have steeper terrain and are marked for more advanced hikers. Trails 2 and 4, which have large gradient differences, are the most challenging.

2號步道中有2段呈60度角的好漢坡，需拉著繩索踩著階梯上山，而4號步道有段長達300公尺的垂直陡坡，均相當考驗遊客的體力耐力。

Trail No. 2 has two sections of the 60-degree Hao-Han slope (好漢坡), which requires pulling a rope and stepping on a ladder, while Trail No. 4 has a 300-meter-long vertical steep slope, both of which test visitors’ physical endurance.

雖然健腳級步道難度高，居高臨下的景色卻相當優美。

Although the footpath is difficult, the view from the top is also extremely beautiful.

坡度緩和、海拔不低的5號、5-1號及10號步道是休閒級，對登山新手而言仍有難度。

Trails 5, 5-1, and 10, which have gentle slopes and moderate elevations. Both are at the “leisure level,” but can still be quite difficult for novice hikers.

南北向的5 號、5-1號步道，沿著二嵙山及頭嵙山山稜而行，途中設置多處視野良好的涼亭與展望台，可俯瞰台中市區美景、遠眺大肚台地。

The north-to-south trails No. 5 and No. 5-1 follow the ridges of Er-Shih Mountain (二嵙山) and Tou-Shih Mountain (頭嵙山). There are many pavilions and observation decks with a good view of Taichung City and the Dadu Mesa (大肚台地).

西側靠近市區的6～9號步道則是地勢最平坦的親子級，停車便利的9號步道是最富盛名的親民步道，沿途綠蔭相伴、環境清幽，全家大小都能充分感受清新山林氣息。

Trails No. 6 to No. 9 on the west side is the flattest terrain for parents and children.

There is also a parking lot located conveniently near Trail No. 9 making it one of the most popular trails for the public.

With plenty of greenery and a peaceful environment along the way, the whole family can fully enjoy the fresh mountain atmosphere.

離市區不遠的大坑步道，驅車短時間內即能抵達，不過由於各步道時常修繕整理，建議前往時先查詢是否開放，便能享受一趟充滿豐沛芬多精的山林之旅。

The Dakeng Trail, which is not far from the city, can be reached within a short drive.

However, since the trails are often repaired, it is recommended to check if they are open before going there so that you can enjoy a trip to the mountains full of abundant fentanyl.

大坑登山步道 | Dakeng Mountain Trail

地址 | How to get there：台中市北屯區大坑風景區 | Dakeng Scenic Area, Beitun District, Taichung City

電話 | Phone：（04）2228-9111（台中市風景區管理所）| (04) 2228-9111 (Taichung City Scenic Area Administrator)