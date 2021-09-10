AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

SEPT. 3 – SEPT. 9 2021

From the Venice Film Festival to a Tough Mudder competition in the U.K., from Berlin Fashion Week to a traditional Falla festival in Valencia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com