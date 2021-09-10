兒童也能患新冠長期症狀？專家曝：機率低但有可能 | Can kids get ‘long COVID’ after coronavirus infections?

【看CP學英文】小孩被新冠狀肺炎感染後，會患有「新冠長期症狀」嗎？

Can kids get “long COVID” after coronavirus infections?

答案是有這個可能性，但美國專家研究顯示，孩童感染後在一個月或更長時間內持續復發或開始出現症狀的可能性低於成人。

Yes, but studies indicate they’re less likely than adults to be affected by symptoms that persist, recur or begin a month or more after infection.

專家對於被稱為「新冠長期症狀」在兒童身上發生的頻率估算有所不同。英國近期發表的一項研究報告發現，約有4%的幼兒和青少年在感染COVID-19之後超過一個月才出現症狀。疲憊感、頭痛和嗅覺異常是最常見的症狀，然而大多數的症狀在孩童身上出現後兩個月內便會消失。

Estimates vary on how often the symptoms known as long COVID-19 occur in kids. A recently published U.K. study found about 4% of young children and teens had symptoms more than a month after getting infected. Fatigue, headaches and loss of smell were among the most common complaints and most were gone by two months.

咳嗽、胸悶、和腦霧等新冠長期症狀有時會在小孩身上出現，有些時候甚至在輕度感染或沒有症狀的情況下突然出現。

Coughing, chest pain, and brain fog are among other long-term symptoms sometimes found in kids and can occur even after mild infections or no initial symptoms.

有一些研究發現，持續性的症狀比率更高於英國先前的研究所示，但孩童受其影響的比例還是遠低於成人。根據一些研究估計，大約30%的成年COVID-19患者會出現長期症狀。

Some studies have found higher rates of persisting symptoms than in the U.K. study, but kids are thought to be less commonly affected than adults. About 30% of adult COVID-19 patients develop long-term symptoms, according to some estimates.

專家們目前尚未確定究竟是什麼導致長期症狀。在某些情況下，它可能反映了最初感染造成的器官損傷，也或許它是病毒和發炎在體內徘徊的結果。

Experts aren’t sure what causes the long-term symptoms. In some cases, it could reflect organ damage caused by the initial infection. Or it could be a result of the virus and inflammation lingering in the body.

孩童在染疫後可能出現的罕見問題還包括心臟發炎或一種被稱為「小兒多系統發炎症候群」(multisystem inflammatory syndrome)。

Kids can develop other rare problems after an initial coronavirus infection, including heart inflammation or a condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

這類的症狀包括發燒和身體多處發炎。

That involves fever and inflammation affecting different body parts, among other possible symptoms.

Affected kids generally need to be hospitalized but most recover. A similar condition can occur in adults.

傳染力極強的Delta變種病毒也讓一些醫生擔心更多的兒童將可能面臨新冠長期症狀和其他疾病的風險。

The rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant has some doctors worrying about the potential for higher numbers of children being at risk for long COVID-19 and these other conditions.

基於潛在的長期後果，美國兒科學會 (American Academy of Pediatrics)建議在孩童在染疫後開始定期讓醫生檢查身體是否有異狀，讓醫生能隨時關切孩子的狀況。

Because of the potential for long-term consequences, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends follow-up doctor visits after children recover from an initial coronavirus infection.