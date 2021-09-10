波蘭網紅開箱台灣經典零食　大讚：心心念念的台灣味！｜Polish youtuber unboxed classic Taiwanese snacks

【看CP學英文】妙雅是一名來自波蘭的YouTuber，也是勵家人The Lis頻道成員之一。她於2015年移居至台灣，目前與她的台灣丈夫Darren一起經營該YouTube頻道。他們的頻道風格以日常生活及旅遊影片為主，向觀眾分享他們的多元文化生活。

Maria Polka (妙雅) is a Polish YouTuber and is the co-creator behind the channel The Lis (勵家人).

She moved to Taiwan in 2015, and currently runs the YouTube channel with her Taiwanese husband Darren. The two often make lifestyle and traveling videos sharing their multicultural life.

在最近更新的一個影片中，妙雅夫妻與妙雅的姐妹Konstancja和Adrianna一起開箱來自台灣的零食包裹。

In a recent video, the couple unboxed Taiwanese snacks with Maria’s sisters Konstancja and Adrianna.

他們訂購了一箱來自台灣各式各樣的零食，首先他們嘗試了五香花生，大家都很喜歡且享受這個美味的零食。

They ordered a box full of assorted snacks to try and the YouTubers tried five-spice peanuts (五香花生) for their first item with everyone enjoying the flavourful snack.

接著是芭樂汁；一些人覺得非常好喝，因為他們覺得芭樂汁喝起來像不含酒精成分的啤酒。

Next was guava juice, which some found tasty as they described it tasting like beer without alcohol.

他們四位接下來嘗試的是台灣的經典零食－鱈魚香絲。Darren補充道，這項零食是台灣人的最愛，但影片中的另外幾位不太喜歡，說它的味道嚐起來像是狗糧，而且口感十分的乾燥。

Another item that the four tried was dried fish snacks. Darren explained that the snack is a Taiwanese favorite, but the foreigners did not like it, stating that it tasted like dog food and was very dry.

他們嘗試的下一項零食是炸雞口味的洋芋片。這項零食在四人中廣受好評，妙雅特別喜歡這個零食，因為它讓妙雅回憶起了台灣味的炸雞。

The next snack they tried was fried chicken flavored chips. The snack was well-received among the four, and Maria especially loved the snack as it reminded her of the fried chicken in Taiwan.

隨後是鹹蛋黃餅乾，Adrianna表示，這個餅乾對她來說非常好吃，因為它的味道像是台灣的甜蛋捲。然而，妙雅卻不喜歡這個零食，因爲她認為蛋黃的味道太重了。

Following that were salted egg yolk crackers. Adrianna stated that the crackers were delicious as they tasted like Taiwanese sweet egg rolls. Maria, however, did not like the snack as she thought the egg yolk taste was too overwhelming.

再來，四人品嚐了台灣的牛肉乾，妙雅解釋說台灣的牛肉乾與波蘭牛肉乾口味非常的不同，因為台灣牛肉乾在製作時同時加入了鹽和糖，而波蘭的牛肉乾則只有使用鹽。

The four then tried Taiwanese beef jerky, with Maria explaining that Taiwanese jerky is very different from Polish jerky, as Taiwanese uses both salt and sugar in preserving foods, and Polish snacks use only salt.

最後一項他們開箱的零食是豌豆餅乾（可樂果），大家都十分喜歡這個零食，威欸吃起來有濃濃的大蒜味。

The last snack they tried was pea crackers (可樂果), and everyone enjoyed the snack because of the strong garlic flavor.

在影片結尾，四個人都表示他們十分喜歡開箱零食的影片主題，並說將來他們還想再做一次類似的主題。

At the end of the video, all four expressed their enjoyment in unboxing the snacks and said they would like to do it again in the future.

