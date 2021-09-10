「白晝之夜」轉線上直播！在台外國人皆可同步欣賞 | Taipei’s annual ‘Nuit Blanche’ event transforms to livestream event

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，台灣各地的民眾，真的不用再羨慕台北人了！每年十月的第一個禮拜六「白晝之夜」，是台北人集體當夜貓子狂歡的大日子。

There’s no need to envy the people of Taipei anymore! Every year, on the first Saturday of October “Nuit Blanche,” takes place. This is the day when Taipei people collectively become night owls and revel in the beauty of the exhibitions and bask in the atmosphere of the event.

然而一年一度的「2021白晝之夜」因為疫情的關係，將首次改成線上直播的方式邀請全台民眾一起上線。

Previously, most attendees tend to be those living in the greater Taipei area. However, for the first time ever, the annual Nuit Blanche event will be live-streamed online due to the pandemic, and people all over Taiwan will be invited to join the event.

用12小時不斷電的線上秀、外送美食，讓大家在鬱悶的疫情中帶來一絲解放。

The 12-hour, the non-stop online show will be paired with delicious food deliveries, which will bring about a touch of liberation in the midst of the restricting epidemic situation in Taiwan.

由法國巴黎掀起的「白晝之夜」以城市和公共空間設計的兩大理念，減少藝術的距離感、讓人輕鬆地融入於其中狂歡。

The Nuit Blanche, which first started in Paris, France, uses two major concepts of urban and public space design to reduce the distance of art and allow people to easily immerse themselves in the creations.

今年邁入第六屆的「臺北白晝之夜」原定是在北投舉辦，但因為國內疫情的不穩定，經過嚴密的評估、討論後，首次推出「2021臺北白晝之夜 線上感 Interoperability」。

This year, in entering its sixth year, Taipei’s Nuit Blanche was originally scheduled to be held in Beitou.

However, due to the instability of the epidemic situation in the nation, after rigorous evaluation and discussion, the “2021 Taipei Nuit Blanche Online Interoperability” was launched for the first time.

透過手機、電腦就能近距離欣賞各式各樣的表演節目，四大企劃、12小時不斷電讓人一齣接著一齣熬夜看下去。

Through cell phones and computers, you can enjoy a wide variety of performances at close range, and the four major programs and 12-hour non-stop livestream allow people to stay up late to watch the shows one after another.

也首度和外送平台合作，推出定時「白晝限定餐」點讓熬夜的你在晚都有美食享用。更多詳細資訊將陸續在官方粉絲團中公開。

It is also the first time the event holders have cooperated with a delivery platform to launch a special”Nuit Blanche meal” to let you stay up late and enjoy tasty cuisine.

More details will be released in the official fan group.

2021年臺北白晝之夜 | 2021 Taipei Nuit Blanche

活動時間 | Event time：2021/10/02 晚間18點~2021/10/03 凌晨6點 | 2021/10/02 6 p.m. to 2021/10/03 6 a.m.

舉辦地點 | Place：各大線上平台免費播出，陸續將在官方粉絲團中公告詳情 | It will be live-streamed for free online. For more information and updates, please follow the official Facebook page of Taipei Nuit Blanche.