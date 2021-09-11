Hurricane, tropical storm or super typhoon? How to tell them apart

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A typhoon is a storm of damaging proportions. Also known as hurricanes across the Atlantic Ocean, the most dangerous weather systems in the Asia-Pacific region are most likely to hit Taiwan from July to October.

What’s the difference between tropical depressions and super typhoons?

There are four types of destructive storms in the Asia-Pacific region which, unlike earthquakes, are somewhat predictable.

The tropical depressions — wind speeds of 29 mph (46 kph) or less; the tropical storms — wind speeds between 29 mph (46 kph) and 55.5 mph (89 kph); and, the typhoons, also known as hurricanes — wind speeds between 55.5 mph (89 kph) and 114.5 mph (183 kph).

Super Typhoons, which are equivalent to a category 5 storm, have wind speeds greater than 114.5 mph (183 kph).

In addition to bringing damaging winds, typhoons can drop incredible amounts of rain. Owing to the mountains running the length of the island, these storms can sometimes drop rain in excess months of regular precipitations.

What should you do in case of a typhoon?

Visit this page for the latest information about Typhoon Chanthu.

The China Post will broadcast the advisories and warnings as they are updated by the Central Weather Bureau on its Facebook page.

Flooding and landslides can occur with very little warning. If an advisory is issued for your area, please take immediate action.

What should you prepare?

In case of a typhoon, you should prepare a disaster supplies kit for home, including a first aid kit and essential medications.

Disaster preparedness officials recommend that you have enough food, water, batteries, and other emergency supplies to last at least 1 day.

In case of water cuts, think of rushing to a convenience store next door to buy some drinkable water and some instant noodles.

What’s more?

Remember to charge up electronics, secure extra water and batteries, and fill up your car ahead of the weekend. You can also run a bathtub full of water for a large supply of emergency water, in case the water supply is interrupted.

Typhoons are dangerous not only because they can cause bodily injury and damage to property, but strong winds can also knock down power lines and disrupt the water supply.

One way to keep the contents of your fridge cool in a power blackout is to freeze PET bottles of water in advance and use these as ice blocks.