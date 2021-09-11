Typhoon Chanthu approaches coast of eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (AP) — Taiwan’s weather bureau warned of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward the island Saturday and said the storm’s center was likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land.

Forecasters expect Chanthu to pass Taiwan’s east coast on Sunday, but the outer edge of the storm should dump rain on the island, the Taiwanese weather agency said.

Fishing crews in northern Taiwan’s Keelung City tied their boats to the harbor wall to try to protect them from high winds.

Troops were deployed to the area in readiness for the typhoon after it roared through Philippine waters with sustained winds of 215 kph (135 mph) and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph).