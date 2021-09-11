Taipei European School plans vaccination of students on Oct. 1-6

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Junior and senior high schools around Taiwan have asked parents to sign and return consent forms for the vaccination of their children amid reports that vaccination could start as early as Sept. 23.

The request comes amid the recent arrival of several batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines purchased by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電), Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) and Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會).

The Taipei European School (TES, 臺北歐洲學校) invited parents on Thursday to read an information sheet about student immunization with the BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 vaccine.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine has received an emergency use authorization in markets including the United States, the European Union, and Taiwan.

TES CEO David Gatley sent an email to parents to inform them that the vaccination participation is voluntary; and open to any student born on or before Sept. 1, 2009, and has not received any dose/type of COVID-19 vaccine yet.

“TES will be working with the assigned hospital to provide the BNT vaccination to the eligible students,” he explained. “The administration of the vaccination will occur on campus.”

According to the CEO, parents need to return consent forms before Sept. 13 for tentative target dates for vaccination between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6.

“As with any vaccinations, there are associated risks. If you would like your child to receive the BNT vaccination at school, please read the information carefully and fill out the Consent Form on paper,” he continued. “An unreturned form indicates that you do not wish for your child to participate in this vaccination program.”

If parents have questions about the vaccination itself, the school encourages them to consult with their family doctor for any clarification before they return the form.