New round of registration for BNT, Medigen jabs to start next week

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced Saturday the opening of the ninth round of appointment bookings for a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine or a second dose of the Medigen vaccine on the COVID-19 government-funded vaccination appointment reservation system.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14, students aged 12-17 who choose to be vaccinated at locations other than schools and individuals in that same age group who are not enrolled at schools can register their willingness to receive the BNT vaccine.

Also, eligible individuals and people who received the first dose of Medigen vaccine and are on the 4th-week mark on or before Sept. 28 can make an appointment on the same reservation system (https://1922.gov.tw/).

According to the CECC, a round of BNT vaccinations is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 while a round of Medigen vaccinations is scheduled between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

The CECC reminds the aforementioned eligible individuals to log into the vaccination appointment system, register their willingness or edit their preference before 12 p.m. on Sept. 17, and schedule a vaccination appointment during this round of bookings.