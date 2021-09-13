Did you travel to Beitou on Sept. 4 weekend? If yes, check for messages from 1922

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Sunday that a grandparent of an infected student from the kindergarten cluster infection had recently been to Beitou (北投) in Taipei City.

If you, members of the foreign community, had been to the following locations during the time listed, you will receive a text message from 1922 and be asked to quarantine or practice self-health management.

According to the CECC, the elderly man (case 16185) had traveled from Xinpu MRT station (新埔捷運站) to Xinbeitou MRT station (新北投捷運站) from 10:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The next day (Sept. 5), he took the same route back to Xinpu from 2:00 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

On Sept. 4, case 16185 had eaten lunch at “12 Hot Pot” (石二鍋) near Xinbeitou station between 12:00 p.m. and 2:10 p.m.

The next day, he had lunch at “Ootoya” (大戶屋) from 12:40 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The CECC added that case 16185 had also been to the Banqiao Siwei Park (板橋四維公園) for five days, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, though the exact time was not disclosed.