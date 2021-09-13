疫情下生計同樣受衝擊　外籍移工和學生沒五倍券領｜Migrant workers, foreign students not eligible for quintuple stimulus vouchers

【看CP學英文】根據四方報報導，9月22日經濟部將推出五倍券數位綁定，引發各界關注。此次有條件開放部分外籍人士申請五倍券，卻仍不開放外籍移工和外籍學生領取。

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) recently unveiled a new quintuple stimulus vouchers (五倍券) on Sept. 22 which allowed some foreigners to be eligible for the vouchers, while migrant workers and foreign students are still left out of the equation.

《四方報》先前整理，符合下列四種身份者能獲得五倍券，包括1. 不限年齡，具有中華民國國籍的人。2. 2022年4月30日之前出生。 3.具有居留權的外籍配偶。 4.持永久居留證的外籍人士。因此外籍配偶和擁有永久居留證的外籍人士，都有資格使用五倍券。據悉，持有「有效永久居留證者」及「外交官員證者」等約一萬三千名外籍人士都能在此次發放的五倍券中獲得使用權利。

According to the regulations compiled by 4-Way Voice, the MOEA had listed four types of people that are eligible for the vouchers.

One, all Taiwanese citizens (those born in Taiwan.) Two, those born in Taiwan before April 30, 2022. Three, foreign spouses with permanent residency in Taiwan (ARC, 居留證). Four, foreigners with Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC, 永久居留證), and those with diplomats certification.

然而，在台移工及外籍學生卻被排除在外，無法申領五倍券。

However, migrant workers and foreign students in Taiwan find themselves excluded from the benefits of the vouchers.

台灣有將近70萬名移工，他們多在工廠工作或擔任看護工照顧長者，對台灣經濟及長照產業有重大貢獻，且原本就屬於經濟弱勢的族群，疫情下受到的衝擊也不小，卻無法受到補助。

There are nearly 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan, most of whom work in factories or as caregivers for the elderly, making a significant contribution to Taiwan’s economy and long-term care industry.

The impact of the epidemic on the already economically disadvantaged groups is significant as well, but they are not subsidized.

在台數萬名外籍學生中，不少人家境清寒需仰賴打工賺取生活費。

Many of the tens of thousands of foreign students in Taiwan come from poor families and rely on part-time jobs to earn a living.

先前本土疫情爆發進入三級警戒時，已經讓不少家境辛苦的外籍生頓失經濟來源，如今卻也被各項補助排除在外。

The previous outbreak of the local epidemic, when the country was on alert level 3, had already left many foreign students from hard-pressed families without financial resources, but now they are also excluded from various subsidies.

一名阮姓越南籍碩士生就向《四方報》表示，外籍生無法領五倍卷，讓她「感覺不公平，也有點難過」。

A Vietnamese student currently in Taiwan studying for a master’s degree, surnamed Nguyen, told 4-Way Voice that she felt it was “unfair and a bit sad” that foreign students could not receive the quintuple stimulus vouchers.

她說，其實台灣現在少子化問題很嚴重，移民者或其他外籍人士在台灣對台灣也是有利的，不但可以解決人力不足問題，有工作的外籍人士也一樣要繳很多費用像所得稅等。「我認為我們也應該也要可以收到政府的補助，尤其是學生更加需要」。

In fact, she said, the problem of the declining birthrate in Taiwan is very serious, and it is beneficial for immigrants or other foreigners to be in Taiwan, not only to solve the problem of manpower shortage but also to pay a lot of fees such as income tax for foreigners who have jobs.

“I think we should also receive government subsidies, especially for students,” she said.

桃園市群眾服務協會移工政策處主任汪英達也指出，不論是去年的三倍券，還是今年的五倍券，既然針對的其實是受到疫情衝擊的各行各業的業者，也讓國人受到一些補貼，那就應該一體均霑，讓所有在台灣的人都能拿到最好。

Meanwhile, Lennon Ying-Dah Wong, Director of the Department of Policies on Migrant Workers, Serve the People Association, Taoyuan (SPA) pointed out, whether it was the triple stimulus vouchers from last year or the quintuple vouchers this year, since the target is, in fact, the trades and industries affected by the epidemic, and the nationals are also subsidized, then it should be available to everyone in Taiwan so that all the people in Taiwan can get the best.

他說：「一方面，各行各業的業者，也能受到更多的實質的回饋，另一方面，移工與留學生在台灣其實也非常不容易，特別是他們母國的疫情通常都比台灣嚴重許多。」

He explained, “On the one hand, workers in various industries can receive more concrete benefits; on the other hand, migrant workers and foreign students in Taiwan are actually faced with even more difficulties in Taiwan as most of their home countries have been hit hard by the pandemic.”

「移工可能需要負擔更大的家計，留學生可以從家裡獲得的經濟支持可能也因此下降許多，甚至需要完全自立更生。另外，他們全部都因為疫情的影響，長期無法返國」。

“In this case, migrant workers may have to take on larger household responsibilities, and the financial support that international students can receive from their families may be much less, or they may have to become completely self-sufficient,” Wong said.

“In addition, all of them will be unable to return to their home countries for a long time because of the epidemic.”

汪英達表示：「一般國民、外籍配偶可以享有的三倍券、五倍券，他們卻完全沒有，這種相對剝奪感，對他們來說，是非常痛苦的，也讓他們更深刻感受到被台灣社會排除的感覺」。

Wong further stated, “While citizens and foreign spouses are deemed eligible to receive quintuple stimulus vouchers, migrant workers and foreign students are not able to do the same.”

“This sense of relative deprivation is very painful for them and makes them feel even more excluded from Taiwan society.”

他呼籲政府修正去年三倍券的錯誤，讓在台灣生活、工作的所有人都能享有五倍券的福利；如果七十萬移工和數萬留學生都能有五倍券，相信能受惠的店家也不少。

He called on the government to fix last year’s mistake of triple stimulus vouchers so that all people living and working in Taiwan can enjoy the benefits of quintuple vouchers.

If 700,000 migrant workers and tens of thousands of foreign students can acquire quintuple stimulus vouchers, stores across Taiwan will benefit from it even more.