印尼新住民醫生助新手媽媽　傅玉麒曝三十年來的照料｜Indonesian immigrant takes care of Indonesian resident mothers in Taiwan for 30 years

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網與IC之音FM97.新生報到－我們在台灣合作，推出一系列精采的新住民在台灣的故事，本集節目邀請來自印尼泗水的傅玉麒醫生，在台灣當婦產科醫生已經30年以上的時間，透過自己的專業，幫助大家能夠順利完成做母親的願望。也特別關心在台灣的印尼移工，希望能夠讓他們得到更好的醫療照護，於2016年成立「社團法人台中市國際關懷印尼協會」。

In cooperation with IC Voice FM97.5 [New Students Registration-We are in Taiwan], launched a series of exciting stories about new immigrants in Taiwan. This episode features Dr. Fu Yu-Chi from Surabaya, Indonesia, who has been an obstetrician and gynecologist in Taiwan for 30 years. Through his profession, Dr. Fu helps women to successfully fulfill their wish to become a mother. He is also particularly concerned about Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan, hoping that they can get better medical care. In 2016, the “Global Indonesia Care Association” was established.

【新住民全球新聞網】也將本集節目翻譯撰寫成中文、英文，越南文，泰文以及印尼文等五國語系，讓更多讀者及聽眾一起分享傅玉麒醫生的故事。

[New Residents Global News Network] also translated this episode into five languages including Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian, allowing more readers and listeners to share the story of Dr. Fu Yu-Chi.

來自印尼泗水Surabaya的傅玉麒醫生，高中畢業後，為了好好的學習中文，選擇來台灣唸書，一路念到醫學院畢業，留在台灣擔任婦產科醫師已有三十多年了，傅醫師也因為自己僑生背景，精通各國語言，經常熱心參與海外義診的活動，同時也特別關心在台灣的移工，希望能夠讓他們得到更好的醫療照護。

Dr. Fu Yu-Chi is from Surabaya, Indonesia. After graduating from high school, he chose to study in Taiwan to learn Chinese well, graduated from medical school and stayed in Taiwan as an obstetrician and gynecologist for 30 years already. He has an overseas Chinese background, is proficient in various languages, and is often enthusiastic to participate in overseas free clinic activities. At the same time, he is particularly concerned about migrant workers in Taiwan, hoping that they get better medical care.

於是，2016年成立「社團法人台中市國際關懷印尼協會」，透過語言教學、課程、健康檢查的方式，讓初來台灣語言不通的印尼朋友能夠知道如何關心自己健康、求助就醫的方法，了解自己的權利、責任。

Therefore, in 2016, the “Global Indonesia Care Association” was established to let Indonesian friends who are new in Taiwan know how to take care of their health, how to seek help and medical treatment, and understand their rights and responsibilities.

傅醫生說，其實本來想當小兒科醫生，能夠好好陪伴孩子成長，後來轉換跑道當婦產科醫生，能夠陪伴、照顧媽媽肚子的小寶寶 ，學習如何照顧婦女朋友、胎兒。

Dr. Fu said that in fact, he wanted to be a pediatrician and be able to accompany children’s growth. Later, he switched to become an obstetrician and gynecologist, to be able to accompany and take care of the baby in the mother’s womb and learn how to take care of women and fetuses.

小時候曾經跟上帝禱告「希望允許我成為醫生，讓我學習如何照顧人」，傅玉棋用醫療完成自己宣教的使命，同時也希望能提醒收音機旁的婦女朋友，注意自己的身體健康、好好的照顧自己，並提早做定期篩檢 ！

When I was a child, I prayed to God, “I hope that I can become a doctor, so that I can learn how to take care of others.” Fu Yu-Chi uses medical treatment to complete his mission. At the same time, he also hopes to remind women listeners on this radio program to pay attention to their health and take good care of themselves and do regular testing!

