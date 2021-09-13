Taiwan reports five new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,093

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two new domestic cases and three imported COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,093.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The newly confirmed cases include two women, one in her fifties (case 16199) and the other in her sixties (case 16203).

Case 16199 was tested after a family member with whom she lived together (case 16197) tested positive for the virus.

She developed symptoms including an itchy throat on the day of the test, and the infection was confirmed on the same day.

Twenty-three possible contacts have since been listed and are under quarantine; the CECC is still looking into other potential contacts.

Case 16203 was also tested as she had been under quarantine as a possible contact of case 16179. She was administered a test by health authorities on Sept. 11 and the infection was confirmed today.

Possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC as well.

Meanwhile, the three imported cases reported today included two men and 1 woman, all in their twenties.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16200, 16201) and Japan (case 16202). They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 29 and Sept. 10 and had all submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,093 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,471 imported cases, 14,568 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.