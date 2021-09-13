影／台灣防疫居台外國人怎麼看？他們齊喊：非常安全 | Foreigners in Taiwan reveal thoughts on living in Taiwan amid COVID-19

【看CP學英文】台灣堅守防疫第一線的醫護人員持續努力中，防疫人人有責，不料近期發生始於印度的Delta變種病毒群聚案，入侵至台灣國內令不少民眾人心惶惶，更有許多攤販商家深怕「三級警戒」再度回升，讓民生經濟再次出現問題。

The recent rise of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases in Taiwan and has put many people on edge, and many vendors are afraid that the government will issue another nation-wide “Level 3 epidemic warning,” creating more problems for the economy.

YouTube頻道「網紅在幹嘛」日前分享一則街訪影片，訪問許多居住在台灣已久的外國人，分享自己對於台灣防疫的感受，並分析與自己國家疫情問題等；對於台灣，這群居住在台灣的外國人都齊聲喊「台灣真的非常安全」！

YouTube channel “What Are Influencers Up To” (網紅在幹嘛) recently shared a video featuring many foreigners who have lived in Taiwan for a long time, who shared their feelings about Taiwan’s epidemic prevention and whilst also analyzing the problems from their own countries.

影片中他們各自分析自己國家，疫情持續無法好轉的原因，不外乎是「無法好好配合政府政策」的國民意識問題，或者是防疫意識不夠廣泛、普及化，甚至不相信新冠病毒存在的民眾都有。

In the video, they each listed the reasons why the epidemic situation continues to fail to improve in their own countries, which are either because of the national consensus of “not cooperating with government policies” or because the awareness of epidemic prevention is not widespread enough.

Some added that there are even people in their countries who do not believe in the existence of the COVID-19 virus.

也舉例像是打完疫苗的民眾，以為身體沒有副作用就「百毒不侵」，不戴口罩而到處至公共場所活動，導致無法有效斬斷病毒傳播鏈。

In addition, there are also vaccinated people who think they are “invulnerable” because they have no side effects and go around public places without masks, making it impossible to effectively break the virus transmission chain.

其中「國民防疫意識」問題，居住在台灣已有八、九年的日本熊谷夫婦，熊谷太太就提到台灣人「國民性」的例子。

A Japanese couple who has lived in Taiwan for eight to nine years mentioned the example of Taiwanese people’s “national awareness.”

她提到有次一歲多的孩子不曉得疫情嚴重性，沒戴口罩的狀況下，就有許多台灣人溫馨叮嚀說「弟弟這樣很危險」。

Mrs. Kumagai mentioned a time when her one-year-old child was unaware of the seriousness of the epidemic and was not wearing a mask. Many people in Taiwan gently admonished him, saying to the child,”Little guy, it’s dangerous to not wear a face mask right now.”

她反問她的日本朋友，意外地卻得到「小朋友不需要戴口罩」的回應，這讓他們體驗到，台灣人真的對於防疫很認真。

When she asked her Japanese friends, she was surprised to hear some remark, “children don’t need to wear masks.”

This showed to her that Taiwanese people are really serious about epidemic prevention.

最後對於住在台灣，是否感到比較安全的問題，影片中的外國人異口同聲接說出「台灣非常安全」的回應，也分享「現在在台灣真的很幸福」的心得，他們也各自用母語向全世界應援，盼望台灣疫情早日褪去、全世界能早日回歸安全的一天。

Finally, on the question of whether they feel safer living in Taiwan, the foreign expats in the video responded in unison that “Taiwan is very safe” and shared that they are “really happy to be in Taiwan now.”

They also sent their support to the world in their mother tongue, hoping that the epidemic in Taiwan will fade away soon and the world will return to normal one day.

▶ 感謝授權 | Video authorization by：網紅在幹嘛

完整影片| Full video：https://youtu.be/lku6O4RS8c8